Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

