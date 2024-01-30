Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248,621 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

