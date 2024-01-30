Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $153.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

