Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight Capital cut Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.85.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$45.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.66. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$61.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,529.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Also, Director Angela Louise Brown purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,975 shares of company stock worth $224,070. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

