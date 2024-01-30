Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Alvotech from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alvotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 647.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

