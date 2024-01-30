Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.