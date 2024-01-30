Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 1,981,919 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 103,963 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,965,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 712,556 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

