American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.