American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $226.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $200.86 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.