American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.75.

AXP opened at $200.86 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

