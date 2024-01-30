Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

