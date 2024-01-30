Analog Devices’ (ADI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.60. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

