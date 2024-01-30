Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $64.50

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of SKX opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

