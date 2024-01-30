AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

