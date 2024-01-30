Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

