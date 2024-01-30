Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

