Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 171.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Archrock were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

