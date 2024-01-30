Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $202,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,412.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17. Arista Networks has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.