Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $145.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.38.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $140.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

