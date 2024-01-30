Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $304.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 303.80 ($3.86), with a volume of 17421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.83).

Several research firms have weighed in on ASCL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,067,887.11). In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,067,887.11). Also, insider Mandy Gradden sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £2,448,000 ($3,112,128.15). Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

