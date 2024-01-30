ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $395.66

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.66 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 373.90 ($4.75). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 380.80 ($4.84), with a volume of 214,216 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689.29 ($8.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market cap of £459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.66.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

