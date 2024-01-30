Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $203.23 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.67.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

