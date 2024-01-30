Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 105,727 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

