Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 708,703 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,171.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,703 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

