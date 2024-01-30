Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,198.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

