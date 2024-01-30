Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.55% of Forestar Group worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Forestar Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

