Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 75,690 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of GoodRx worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 161.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.