Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,610 shares of company stock worth $6,418,904. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 230.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

