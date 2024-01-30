Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 305.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DECK opened at $774.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $775.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

About Deckers Outdoor

Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

