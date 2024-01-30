Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

