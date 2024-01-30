Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,112,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,263,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

