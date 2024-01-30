Autohome (ATHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Autohome has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Autohome by 25.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 27,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 17.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATHM

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

