Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

