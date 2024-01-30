Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80.
About Autoneum
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Autoneum
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.