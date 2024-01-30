Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

