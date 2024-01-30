Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $175,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

