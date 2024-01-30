Banc of California, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.