Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

TBBK opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 61.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 133,935 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

