Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 150,744 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
GLBE opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
