Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.18% of Citi Trends worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $8,590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 977,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,512.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 977,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,643,512.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,897. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRN opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

