Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Gorman-Rupp worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

