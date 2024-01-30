Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

