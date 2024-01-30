Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,012 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Bel Fuse worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ BELFB opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
