Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,214 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.