Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of the James Financial Group
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of the James Financial Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.