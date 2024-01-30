Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

