BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 482.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of BankUnited worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BankUnited by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.