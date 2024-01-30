BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 482.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of BankUnited worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BankUnited by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
BankUnited Price Performance
BankUnited stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.
BankUnited Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
