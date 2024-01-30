BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Trading Up 0.3 %

BKU stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.