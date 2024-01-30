BankUnited’s (BKU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,290,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.