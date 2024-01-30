Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $857.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.57.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 143,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 114,933 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

