Berkshire Bank Sells 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 309,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 522,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

