Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

BHLB stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

